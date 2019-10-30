BWA: Well sources in St Lucy impacted by extreme drought like conditions - Barbados Today

BWA: Well sources in St Lucy impacted by extreme drought like conditions

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
October 30, 2019

Below is a statement by the Barbados Water Authority.

The Barbados Water Authority’s (BWA) well sources in St Lucy have been impacted by the extreme drought like conditions affecting the island and the region.

These conditions have resulted in less available groundwater and increased salinity in the wells supplying some St Lucy and St Peter districts.

In an effort to help the situation and give some relief to the affected areas at peak times, the BWA instituted nightly shutoffs which remain in place. In addition, the areas are also serviced by water tankers as a temporary measure.

Alex Ifill, Water Quality Specialist with the BWA has confirmed that, “the Authority also began a mains flushing programme to alleviate the discoloured water issues being experienced. This programme has also been significantly impacted by the extremely dry conditions and has had to be halted temporarily”.

The BWA is continuing to deploy community tanks in strategic areas within the parish to assist while it tries to resolve the troubling issues of increased salinity and discoloured water to its customers in some St Lucy areas.

The Barbados Water Authority apologises for the inconvenience caused to its valued customers and commits to working towards resolution of the issues as soon as possible. (PR)

