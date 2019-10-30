Health check - Barbados Today

A lack of proper ventilation in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) has left staff in that department exasperated and fearing their health and that of the babies in their care may be jeopordised.

And not only is staff claiming the unhealthy environment is making them sick, they are alleging that it is also causing trauma to the babies on that unit, resulting in longer stays.

However, an assurance has come from the QEH that the issue should be resolved in the next two weeks.

The problems being experienced by staff of the NICU stem from a malfunctioning air condition unit, which the nurses claim, has created unfit working conditions and a less than ideal environment for vulnerable babies.

In a letter dated October 23, 2019, and addressed to the Director of Engineering Services at the QEH, a copy of which was obtained by Barbados TODAY, staff complained that conditions “were no longer tolerable” and needed to be “urgently investigated and rectified”.

“This letter serves to inform you that we, the members of the NICU have been faced with a very worrisome situation on the unit over a protracted period.

“For several months now the AC unit on NICU has not been working and as a result, several problems have arisen. Dr Jennings, Head of Pediatrics, has written to the engineering department numerous times but no workable solution has been forthcoming,” the letter stated.

The letter went on to identify some of the issues which the lack of ventilation was causing.

Most concerning was the impact it was having on babies.

“The environmental heat is causing babies’ temperatures to rise and hence, useless blood cultures have to be done. Consequently, the antibiotics are being wasted since they are being used as prophylaxis while awaiting results. Additionally, the babies are at risk for antibiotic resistance,” staff highlighted.

“This is causing trauma to the babies and results in longer stays on NICU.”

Staff also complained that their health was being “compromised” with some workers complaining for headaches and “bad feelings”.

The letter also charged that the fans currently being used were very noisy and “only circulate hot air” and that incubators were becoming overheated and had to be turned off on occasions.

Staff claimed the situation had led to parents becoming agitated as they awaited their babies’ results.

While efforts to reach the Director of Medical Services at the QEH proved unsuccessful up to the time of publication, the hospital’s communications specialist Lyn-Marie Deane told Barbados TODAY the AC unit in the NICU should soon be fixed.

She admitted that while it had been down for some time, the part needed for it to be repaired was now on island.

Deane said four portable AC units had been placed on the NICU to help regulate the temperature.

“The Board of Management of the QEH values the health and safety of our staff and our patients. We do acknowledge that the AC unit in the NICU has not been working at full capacity. At present it is working at 50 per cent capacity, however, the part needed to facilitate the repair of the unit was ordered and is currently on island.

“It is expected that the repairs necessary will take approximately two weeks to effect, however, preliminary works have already commenced to repair the AC unit on the NICU. As such we would like to assure staff and our patients that we will correct the issue highlighted,” Deane said.

