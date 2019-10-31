A brighter spotlight - Barbados Today

The 2020 Schools’ Lunchtime Concert may be a bigger and better event next year.

Describing the three concerts held in Six Roads, St Philip, Speightstown, St Peter and Queen’s Park, The City over the past month as a success, Education Officer for the Arts in the Ministry of Education Dr Denise Charles said once the resources become available there will be additional concerts across Barbados next year.

“I think next year for We Gatherin’ 2020 we can perhaps look for something different in terms of our concerts. We can provide more concerts across the island. We still have it in the works, but we are definitely going to try something different in terms of leveraging the talent in our schools. Hopefully, it will be bigger and better next year,” Dr Charles said.

The Education Officer reminded that activities such as the Schools’ Lunchtime Concert are encouraged to show that Barbados is taking a broad-based approach to learning.

“We acknowledge what happens in the traditional classroom in terms of the learning of science, social studies, mathematics and English, but we also need to engage our children in other types of spaces because when children come together and collaborate to sing, when they practise, this is a different type of learning and it is preparing them for life. They are learning that working together on something produces great outcomes and they get to be acknowledged for their efforts,” she said.

Dr Charles commended the public for the interest it showed in the students efforts, especially those who attended the concerts at various venues.

The Schools’ Lunchtime Concerts coincide with Education Month, which is held in October.