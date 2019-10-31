An ongoing success story - Barbados Today

The Food and Rum Festival is here to stay!

This was the declaration of the outgoing Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) Billy Griffith Sunday night as he joined hundreds for the 10th edition of the Barbados Food and Rum Festival Epicure: An Evening of Elegance at Ilaro Court.

“It started out ten years ago as the Food and Wine Festival and then it evolved as Food, Wine and Rum and I think we made the ultimate change when we changed it into Food and Rum about three years ago.

“And I think it is most appropriate because it’s about telling the story about food and rum and that is what we try to demonstrate in all aspects of the event that we put on,” Griffith said.

This year, BTMI added a Food Truck Mash Up to the Festival. Griffith said that particular event, held at Pelican Village last Saturday evening to bring the best of Bajan mobile culinary experiences to the Festival, was a success, though areas for improvement had been identified.

“I think it went very well. But I think the successes over the last ten years have really been how we have managed to elevate the talent of the Bajan chef and the Bajan mixologist, how we have used them in our events and how we have taken them overseas to participate in all the promotions we do.

“And these guys are really good. They are award winning chefs and I am extremely proud of them. I think they are going to be the backbone of the festival in the future,” Griffith said.

Dressed in their finest, those who attended the event were treated to an all-inclusive event where local award-winning chefs prepared unique food to complement delicious desserts and special rum cocktails.

A full entertainment package where popular local entertainers rocked the audience added a special touch to the event.