His mighty work - Barbados Today

Days after her amazing victory at the inaugural Digicel Life 97.5 FM Kids Gospel Challenge, Faith Butcher is still in disbelief. But she says she is also ecstatic about the journey ahead.

“I was in disbelief, and I felt like if I couldn’t move. The urge to cry was nearby, and I instantly remembered what I told God when I was fasting and praying about the Kids Gospel Challenge which was that I would minister the song and that people will receive. I also prayed for the presence of God to show up. I said to myself, “God, you really did this? Like for real?!” she told Bajan Vibes.

The songstress had nothing but love and praise for the other competitors. “All of the contestants did extremely well and have incredible voices. We are all champions. I consider it to be an honour from God to be the first ever Kids Gospel Challenge winner.”

On Sunday night at the Final, Faith blew away the audience and the judges with an impressive and impactful rendition of My Redeemer Lives to walk away with the coveted title. Of course, in the audience were her No.1 supporters, mum Maxine and dad Charles.

She gets to record with producer of the event John Yarde who will write and produce the music. She also gets a year’s scholarship at East Point Production, $300 from the BET credit union, and other packaged deals.

The 14-year-old’s musical journey started when she was seven, and from then on she has continually made a joyful noise unto the Lord.

“I started singing at church from around the age of seven, but before, I was constantly singing at home. My mum would always play worship in the house and I would find myself singing along with the songs.”

The student of Harrison College has attended St Giles Nursery School, Charles F Broome Memorial Primary, Alexandra School and is currently studying sciences, mathematics, English literature and language, music, geography, history, foreign languages and information technology.

Faith intends to pursue a career in Psychology. “I plan to pursue music and further my musical knowledge with musical instruments and my career in psychology in which music will be incorporated as a part of the therapy.”

Faith, who attends The Sanctuary Empowerment Centre, said when using her voice to sing she prefers to minister contemporary gospel music.

“One local artiste I am influenced by is Pastor John Yarde. I especially love his song My Everything which always ministers to me when it is played. Also, Sherryann Maughan, I love her style of music. It has a Caribbean style to it. I am also influenced by Lauren Daigle, Jonathan McReynolds and For King and Country.”

The talented teen who also plays the guitar and clarinet, says she enjoys listening to contemporary gospel, pop, rap, afro beats and easy listening. “I would love to play a variety of instruments as well as compose and produce music,” she said.

Faith said she came away with some valuable lessons during her time with the Gospel Challenge. “I learned commitment and discipline and to listen to the people who know what they are doing, especially persons who have experience in this area of ministry.”

The teen who also loves to dance, explained how she readied herself for the competition. “I prepared by acknowledging that I had to balance school work and the competition. I also eliminated certain foods from my diet such as dairy products and so on. I made sure I had lots of Vitamin C and honey and lime and attended the sessions with my coach Ordene Dottin.”

Her advice: “You must have a love for music and the arts. Learn as much as you can about music and the industry, appreciate all styles of music and learn practical and theory.”

If not singing, Faith would have wanted to be an artist because that is another one of her passions.

What matters most to Faith? “I want to walk in God’s will and purpose for my life, family and music. I am motivated by the desire to do better for God every day and I am inspired by songs that uplift me and keep me going.”