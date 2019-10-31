Spirits haul ends in jail for theft accused - Barbados Today

An unemployed young man was sentenced to 12 months behind bars today for stealing from A1 Supermarket on Tuesday.

When 26-year-old Chad Jabbari Hazell of Kingsland Crescent, Christ Church appeared before District ‘A’ Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sergeant he pleaded guilty to the stealing $1,206.05 worth of items.

A restitution order was also made for the convict to repay the supermarket.

The facts, which were read by police prosecutor Station Sergeant Crishna Graham revealed that at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Hazell stole four bottles of brandy valued at $690.35 and three bottles of whisky, worth $515.70.

According to the facts of the case he went to the supermarket and pretended to be shopping. He took up a shopping cart and pushed it through the aisle where the alcoholic beverages are located.

The prosecutor said Hazell had entered the Black Rock supermarket with a bag in which he placed the items. He was being observed by the store’s security officer.

The unemployed youth then tried to leave the store but was intercepted by the security officer who contacted the police.

The facts revealed that Hazell admitted to the offence when he was interviewed by the police.