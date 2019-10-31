Three St. Michael schools will be reopen tomorrow - Barbados Today

Three St. Michael schools will be reopen tomorrow

Article by
Asminnie Moonsammy
Published on
October 31, 2019

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has advised that the Wesley Hall Infants, Wesley Hall Junior and the St. Mary’s Primary Schools will reopen tomorrow, Friday, November 1.

The ministry says  that the blocked sewage pipes on the Wesley Hall Schools  compound were cleared and replaced, and the drainage canal situated around St Mary’s Primary School has been cleaned and cleared by the Drainage Division. 

The Ministry thanks parents and guardians at these schools for their patience and understanding. (BGIS)

