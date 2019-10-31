Wanted: Dario Delisle Flatts - Barbados Today

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to help locate a man wanted in connection with a serious criminal matter.

He is 22-year-old Dario Delisle Flatts, alias Mouse, whose last known address is Fields Place, Bayville, St Michael.

Flatts is slim, has a brown complexion and is approximately five feet, eight inches tall.

He has a tattoo depicting a star with the initials “DF” on his lower right arm, a tattoo of the word MOB on his upper right arm and burns scars on his left arm.

Flatts is advised that he can present himself to the Hastings Police Station accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice,

Anyone who may know of Flatts’ whereabouts should contact the Hastings Police Station at 430-7219, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

The public is reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.