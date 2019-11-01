Bim Tipsy links with Tridents - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Bim Tipsy links with Tridents

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
November 1, 2019

Twisted Entertainment will host the Barbados Tridents as part of their pre-Independence celebrations at their event Bim Tipsy on Saturday, November 2nd, from 7 pm – 2 am at the Fete Field, Bushy Park.  

The event features homegrown acts Lil Rick, Lead Pipe and Mole and a cast of Bajan DJs, along with invited guests Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin and Skinny Fabulous who round out an all-star cast for a Caribbean wide celebration of Bajan culture, set to kick off a packed calendar of November Independence events.

Manager of the Barbados Tridents, Dominic Hill was thrilled at the gesture. “We would like to thank Twisted Entertainment, the promoters of the event Bim Tipsy – The Independence Party, for the generous invitation extended to attend this highly anticipated event to kick off Barbados’ 53rd Independence. The team and its management looks forward to what will no doubt be a hugely successful event and wish them the very best,“ he added.

Bim Tipsy, in its fifth year, is a toast to Barbadian food, music, and party culture and partiers are invited to wear their national colors. This is the second year Machel Montano, who has strong ties to Barbados, has flown in to join in the celebration. It will be the first time Machel, Bunji Garlin and Skinny Fabulous will perform together in Barbados.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Sly students
October 31, 2019
Police identify elderly man who passed away at Bridgetown Port yesterday
October 31, 2019
‘I’m sorry’
October 31, 2019
Decision reversed
November 1, 2019
Cargo care concerns at Port
November 1, 2019
Ross U ‘comes up trumps for economy’
November 1, 2019