Bim Tipsy links with Tridents - Barbados Today

Twisted Entertainment will host the Barbados Tridents as part of their pre-Independence celebrations at their event Bim Tipsy on Saturday, November 2nd, from 7 pm – 2 am at the Fete Field, Bushy Park.

The event features homegrown acts Lil Rick, Lead Pipe and Mole and a cast of Bajan DJs, along with invited guests Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin and Skinny Fabulous who round out an all-star cast for a Caribbean wide celebration of Bajan culture, set to kick off a packed calendar of November Independence events.

Manager of the Barbados Tridents, Dominic Hill was thrilled at the gesture. “We would like to thank Twisted Entertainment, the promoters of the event Bim Tipsy – The Independence Party, for the generous invitation extended to attend this highly anticipated event to kick off Barbados’ 53rd Independence. The team and its management looks forward to what will no doubt be a hugely successful event and wish them the very best,“ he added.

Bim Tipsy, in its fifth year, is a toast to Barbadian food, music, and party culture and partiers are invited to wear their national colors. This is the second year Machel Montano, who has strong ties to Barbados, has flown in to join in the celebration. It will be the first time Machel, Bunji Garlin and Skinny Fabulous will perform together in Barbados.