Brexit: The game must end - Barbados Today

Three years ago, with the referendum of June 23, 2016, the British people decided with a percentage of almost 52 and with 71.8 per cent participation that Great Britain would leave the European Union (EU). This great result was undoubtedly the first major, painful defeat for the German-controlled European Union of banks and multinationals.

However, the exit of Great Britain from the EU, which was scheduled to take place March 29, 2019, exactly two years after Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon was triggered, ultimately did not happen because of a failure to reach an agreement with the Brussels establishment.

This exit, which unfortunately did not take place October 31, 2019 and which will liberate Great Britain from the shackles of the EU shows, on the one hand, full respect for the will of the British people and on the other hand, conflicts with those who are trying in various ways to delay or even cancel the proud Brexit.

Following the parliamentary hurdles raised by opposition parties before Brexit and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s recent agreement with the EU, it has finally been possible for Parliament to pass its bill on early parliamentary elections, which will take place on December 12, 2019. At the same time, the EU has given another extension of the Brexit deadline, this time to January 31, 2020.

These elections are absolutely crucial to bringing an end to Brexit’s endless psychodrama. And this will happen in the event of Boris Johnson’s sweeping victory and conquest of the necessary parliamentary majority, which will thus be able to move on approval of the withdrawal agreement.

It is more than certain that Brexit is not going to be the end of the world for Great Britain as it did not happen when it chose to stay out of the Eurozone. And, as eminent experts say, the British economy after a short problematic period, will be significantly strengthened from a competitive point of view. So there is no doubt for any perspicacious observer and analyst that in the medium and long term, Great Britain, which will fully regain the ability to pursue national policy in all areas, will prosper away from an undemocratic and highly bureaucratic plan in which Germany has a dominant role.

However, those who support Great Britain remaining in the EU essentially want the British people’s will to be annulled, and the referendum thrown into the trash; a referendum which did not cause any immediate economic crisis as they were warning. So they sow fear and terror by inflating and magnifying any short-term negative effects.

Nevertheless, Brexit will not only have negative impacts on Great Britain but also on the EU. Brexit undoubtedly threatens the cohesiveness of the union and creates an example of secession that other countries are likely to follow in the future (domino effect), while the lack of Great Britain’s financial contribution (around ten billion annually) will significantly affect the EU’s budget. At the same time, Great Britain’s major trading partners (Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and Belgium) will be significantly affected, while the EU as a whole will cease to have the largest share of world GDP and be the largest trading power internationally, given its position compared to the US and China.

The blow for the EU from Brexit, and indeed without an agreement, and given the US’s solidarity that accompanies it and can be translated maybe into a major, privileged, bilateral Great Britain-USA trade agreement, is much more than crucial and can prove fatal for the EU and the Eurozone, at a time when the latter is experiencing a prolonged economic and political crisis, which has been on the rise lately.

So, in the face of heightened competition between world powers (US, China, Russia, EU) it is more than obvious that the Donald Trump government and the American deep state have decided to curb German influence in the area of the western camp and prevent, decisively, the enforcement of German will in European space.

Today’s vision against the rotten, totalitarian and highly neoliberal German European Union, which is the most failed experiment of economic and political union among different nation-states in history, can only be the equal co-operation of free European peoples and sovereign, independent democratic countries from one end of Europe to the other.

In closing, I would like to stress emphatically that nothing can prevent the will of the British people, who have been trained many centuries with the democratic traditions and with the precepts of freedom and independence, from liberating their country from the iron shackles of the European Union. Those who are calling for a second referendum in order to gain what they want, that is, actually to blackmail democracy, have to know that the ultimate winner will be the sovereign people and the decision they took three years ago.

Isidoros Karderinis is a novelist, poet and columnist who has studied economics and completed postgraduate studies in the tourism economy. His articles have been published in newspapers, magazines and sites worldwide.