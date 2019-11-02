Discipline, teamwork, life skills - Barbados Today

Nearly 200 at-risk young people have successfully completed the first phase of an initiative aimed at instilling discipline and providing much needed skills for their professional lives.

Under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Community Empowerment, the youth ages 16 to 20 completed the residential phase of the Barbados Youth Advancement Corps, which required them to stay at the Barbados Defence Force’s Paragon, Christ Church base.

Low-level military training, physical training, as well as group and peer counselling formed a major part of the over two-month programme which started on September 2nd and ended on Friday afternoon.

According to Minister of Youth Affairs and Community Empowerment Adrian Forde, the programme was part of Government’s thrust to ensure no young person is left behind and to erase the growing number of “disengaged” youth. Instead, Forde said Government was hoping to instil the principles of hard work, discipline, selflessness and self-respect.

“This is your once in a lifetime moment… Barbados is depending on every single young person to be involved in building out Barbados through the national give back programme. You must be imbued with a sense of altruism, volunteerism and activism,” Forde told the participants.

“I am happy, the Government of the day is certainly happy about your performance thus far and I want you to continue making those steps in the right direction.”

Keishana Kippins, a 19-year-old successful participant said after completing her studies at secondary school, she was just sitting at home “doing nothing”.

“When I left school, I always wanted to focus on [a career in] child care and I went to UWI [Open Campus], received some CXC’s but I was still at home. So when I saw the programme and read about it], I said it would be a further push for my career,” she revealed.

After applying, she was accepted and admits it had been tough transitioning into the new environment and having to live with people whom she had not met before but the situation slowly improved.

“At first, getting into the new atmosphere was tough but coming through the weeks, it got easier and easier and the experience was fine,” she said.

Military drill, drama classes and sports were among her Kippin’s favourite activities, and she credits the emphasis on discipline as most impactful.

“The discipline was good. It was really worth it. My attitude has been really straightened up because I had to respect my peers and do what I was supposed to do,” said the 19-year-old.

During the ceremony, participants treated their family members and well-wishers to creative drill displays, musical renditions and dramatic pieces.

