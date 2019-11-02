Granddaughter facing theft charges - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Granddaughter facing theft charges

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
November 2, 2019

A 21-year-old woman accused of stealing, $24, 805.30 in cash and items from her grandmother is on remanded at Dodds.

Nia-Keambi Chanice Reid, of Bonnetts, New Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael was sent to the St Philip institution from the District ‘D’ Magistrates’ Court after appearing before Magistrate Ian Weeks on October 30.

It is alleged that Reid entered the home of Sharon Reid on October 20 as a trespasser and stole a safe, four keys,  £4,500, US$1,090, BDS$$10,100 and three cheques belonging to the homeowner as well as seven Barbados passports belonging to the Crown.

She will next appear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on November 12 where the case against her has been transferred.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Decision reversed
November 1, 2019
Cargo care concerns at Port
November 1, 2019
Ross U ‘comes up trumps for economy’
November 1, 2019
Sly students
October 31, 2019
No BRA rush
November 1, 2019
Jamaican international stabbed to death
November 2, 2019