Granddaughter facing theft charges - Barbados Today

A 21-year-old woman accused of stealing, $24, 805.30 in cash and items from her grandmother is on remanded at Dodds.

Nia-Keambi Chanice Reid, of Bonnetts, New Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael was sent to the St Philip institution from the District ‘D’ Magistrates’ Court after appearing before Magistrate Ian Weeks on October 30.

It is alleged that Reid entered the home of Sharon Reid on October 20 as a trespasser and stole a safe, four keys, £4,500, US$1,090, BDS$$10,100 and three cheques belonging to the homeowner as well as seven Barbados passports belonging to the Crown.

She will next appear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on November 12 where the case against her has been transferred.