Today's weather - Barbados Today

Synopsis: A weak low-level trough is affecting the island.
Forecast: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with some scattered showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Wind: E – ESE at 15 to 30 km/h.
Seas: Moderate to rough in open water with swells from 2.0m to 3.0m.
A HIGH-SURF ADVISORY and a SMALL-CRAFT ADVISORY are in effect.
Tonight
Synopsis: A tropical wave will be approaching the island.
Forecast: Fair to occasionally cloudy with a few scattered showers.
Wind: E – ENE at 15 to 30 km/h.
Seas: Moderate in open water with swells from 2.0m to 2.5m.
Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.