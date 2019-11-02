Today's weather - Barbados Today

Synopsis: A weak low-level trough is affecting the island.

Forecast: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with some scattered showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Wind: E – ESE at 15 to 30 km/h.

Seas: Moderate to rough in open water with swells from 2.0m to 3.0m.

A HIGH-SURF ADVISORY and a SMALL-CRAFT ADVISORY are in effect.

Tonight

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be approaching the island.

Forecast: Fair to occasionally cloudy with a few scattered showers.

Wind: E – ENE at 15 to 30 km/h.

Seas: Moderate in open water with swells from 2.0m to 2.5m.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.