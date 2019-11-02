Veteran news photographer Miller dies - Barbados Today

The journalism community was plunged into mourning with the death of veteran news photographer, Antonio Miller.

Miller, fondly known as Digga by friends and colleagues died this morning at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 46.

In a nearly 30-year career with virtually all of the island’s news organisations he developed a reputation as a tenacious, talented and relentless professional who was committed to journalism.

Miller first started his career at the Nation Publishing Company and later went on to the Barbados Advocate, the Government Information Service and Barbados TODAY.

The Barbados Association of Journalists and Media Workers (BARJAM) paid glowing tribute to Miller as a “very resourceful and assertive news photographer.”

“His ability and capacity to get the unique pictures was second to none, the association said, adding that he would also be missed for his fearlessness in going after the “right” pictures and the scoops.”

Miller was the father of five.