BAMC looking for cotton harvesters - Barbados Today

BAMC looking for cotton harvesters

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
November 3, 2019

The Barbados Agricultural Management Company Limited (BAMC) is seeking persons to harvest West Indian Sea Island Cotton next month.

The fields to be harvested during the month of December are: Constant Farm, Dash Valley, Salters, and Groves, St George; Newton, Christ Church; Edge-cliff, St John; Four Hill, St Peter; Alleynedale and Harrises, St Lucy.

Cotton harvesting will also take place at Padmore Village, Mount Pleasant and Vineyard, St Philip.

Unemployed individuals, or those who are employed but want to earn extra cash may contact the BAMC’s Area Offices at 437-5465 or 422-2809, for more information and to register.

