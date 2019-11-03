Changes in petroleum prices effective midnight Sunday - Barbados Today

Changes in petroleum prices effective midnight Sunday

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
November 3, 2019

Effective midnight Sunday, November 3, the retail price of gasoline will decrease, while the prices of diesel and kerosene will increase.

Gasoline will be adjusted from $3.65 per litre to $3.59 per litre, which represents a decrease of 6 cents; the price of diesel will increase by 7 cents, from $3.01 per litre to $3.08 per litre; and kerosene will go from $1.31 per litre to $1.34 per litre, an increase of 3 cents.

These price adjustments are in keeping with Government’s policy of allowing retail prices to be reflective of those on the international market.  (BGIS)

