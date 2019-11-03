Changes in petroleum prices effective midnight Sunday - Barbados Today

Effective midnight Sunday, November 3, the retail price of gasoline will decrease, while the prices of diesel and kerosene will increase.

Gasoline will be adjusted from $3.65 per litre to $3.59 per litre, which represents a decrease of 6 cents; the price of diesel will increase by 7 cents, from $3.01 per litre to $3.08 per litre; and kerosene will go from $1.31 per litre to $1.34 per litre, an increase of 3 cents.

These price adjustments are in keeping with Government’s policy of allowing retail prices to be reflective of those on the international market. (BGIS)