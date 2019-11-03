Fogging Schedule November 4 – 8 - Barbados Today

The Ministry of Health and Wellness’ fogging programme continues this week in a number of parishes.

On Monday, November 4, the districts in St Philip to be fogged are Ragged Point, Industry Road, Sealy Hall, Content Cot, Coles Terrace, Coles Crescent, Coles Close, Merricks Tenantry Road, Peat Bay Road, Apple Hall, Apple Hall Terrace, Bottom Bay and environs.

The team will be in St James on Tuesday, November 5, spraying Carlton, Bairds Road, Doughlin Road, Weston, Crick Hill, Mount Standfast, Taylor Gap, Garden Terrace, Fox Club Road, Reid’s Gap and surrounding areas.

On Wednesday, November 6, the areas to be fogged in St Michael and Christ Church are Dalkeith, Bullens Avenue, Paddock Road, Phillips Road, King’s Village, Deighton Road with Avenues, Dayrells Road, Brathwaite Gap, Lynch Gap, Gill’s Gap, Overdene Gardens and neighbouring districts.

On Thursday, November 7, the St Michael districts on the fogging schedule are Parkinson Field, Field Road, Rock Avenue, Rock Close, Bottom Close, Factory Avenue, Pine East West Boulevard, Regent Hill, Phillips Road, Midway Lane, Newton Crescent, North Wildey Terrace with Avenues and environs.

The team will return to St Michael on Friday, November 8, to fog Wildey, Laynes Gap, Gas Product Road, Flagstaff, Streats Road, Ifill Road, Clapham, Clapham Heights, Observatory Road, Clapham Park and surrounding areas.

Fogging takes place between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. each day. Householders are reminded to open their doors and windows to allow the spray to enter.