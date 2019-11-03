Fogging Schedule November 4 – 8 - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Fogging Schedule November 4 – 8

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
November 3, 2019

The Ministry of Health and Wellness’ fogging programme continues this week in a number of parishes.

On Monday, November 4, the districts in St Philip to be fogged are Ragged Point, Industry Road, Sealy Hall, Content Cot, Coles Terrace, Coles Crescent, Coles Close, Merricks Tenantry Road, Peat Bay Road, Apple Hall, Apple Hall Terrace, Bottom Bay and environs.

The team will be in St James on Tuesday, November 5, spraying Carlton, Bairds Road, Doughlin Road, Weston, Crick Hill, Mount Standfast, Taylor Gap, Garden Terrace, Fox Club Road, Reid’s Gap and surrounding areas.

On Wednesday, November 6, the areas to be fogged in St Michael and Christ Church are Dalkeith, Bullens Avenue, Paddock Road, Phillips Road, King’s Village, Deighton Road with Avenues, Dayrells Road, Brathwaite Gap, Lynch Gap, Gill’s Gap, Overdene Gardens and neighbouring districts.

On Thursday, November 7, the St Michael districts on the fogging schedule are Parkinson Field, Field Road, Rock Avenue, Rock Close, Bottom Close, Factory Avenue, Pine East West Boulevard, Regent Hill, Phillips Road, Midway Lane, Newton Crescent, North Wildey Terrace with Avenues and environs.

The team will return to St Michael on Friday, November 8, to fog Wildey, Laynes Gap, Gas Product Road, Flagstaff, Streats Road, Ifill Road, Clapham, Clapham Heights, Observatory Road, Clapham Park and surrounding areas.

Fogging takes place between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. each day.  Householders are reminded to open their doors and windows to allow the spray to enter.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

‘Bank buyout’
November 2, 2019
Granddaughter facing theft charges
November 2, 2019
Returning nationals: Don’t scam us!
November 2, 2019
Jamaican international stabbed to death
November 2, 2019
Failing grade
November 2, 2019
Youths remanded
November 2, 2019