ICAB kicks off Accountants' Week with church service - Barbados Today

Accountants in Barbados, law enforcement officers, students and teachers have been encouraged to remember that their gifts were given by the creator and they should not abuse their power.

During a church service to launch the Institute of Chartered Accounts of Barbados (ICAB) Accountants’ Week at the St George Parish Church, Glebe Land, St George on Sunday, Senator Rev John A Rogers reminded that as much as they may have achieved in this life those blessings were impossible without God.

“Remember from whom those gifts came. Every good gift comes from the Father of Light, God. As you have freely received you must give. Continue to use your work to glorify God in his world. Continue to point out injustice and corruption wherever it is,” he said.

He further warned them to not be conformed to this world.

“Law enforcement places a lot of power in our hands. You are to be careful how you use that power. Try to be calm. Try not to act on impulse or else you may find yourself like those empires that considered themselves brave because they had military power but they did not possess the power that endures,” he said.

“Continue to use your work to glorify God in this world. Continue to point out injustice and corruption. Do not be conformed by this world but be transformed by the renewal of your mind.”

Rev Rogers informed the congregation that they must not be afraid to stand up for their Christianity.

“Simply stand up for what is right even if it does not affect you personally. I encourage us to be numbered among the holy ones who will inherit this kingdom forever and ever but recognise that the kingdom is not a pie in the sky, but begins with active missions right here among you.”

He said it begins with Christians traversing the path which has been set by Jesus.

“It begins with looking into the lives of those who have gone before us and seeking to emulate those who have gone before us, that has left us now claiming them saints.” (MR)