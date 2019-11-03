Today's weather - Barbados Today

Today’s weather

November 3, 2019

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with scattered light to moderate showers, intermittent rain and possible isolated thunderstorms.

Wind: Variable at first becoming easterly at 15 to 35 km/h.

Seas: Moderate in open water with swells from 2.0m to 2.5m. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tonight

Synopsis: Weak surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.

Forecast: Fair to occasionally cloudy and breezy with brief scattered showers.

Wind: Generally easterly at 20 to 40 km/h.

Seas: Moderate in open water with swells from 2.0m to 2.5m. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

