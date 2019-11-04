Alleged rapist remanded - Barbados Today

A 31-year-old vendor from St Lucy accused of raping his mother told a Bridgetown Court today, “It will never happen again,” when asked why he should be granted bail.

However, the accused’s bail was denied after police prosecutor Victoria Taitt submitted to the court that the complainant needed to be “protected” from the accused.

The police constable went on to tell Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant the accused should also be kept in custody due to the serious nature of the offence and for his own protection.

Taitt revealed that the accused, who is known to the court, was currently on bail for “offences against the person”.

In his application for bail the alleged rapist told the magistrate: “Every time I get at that house I does get in trouble. My mother always looking to make noise with me.”

When informed that he needed to make a proper application for bail he responded: “Give me a chance. It will never happen again.”

The accused is alleged to have had sexual intercourse with his mother without her consent on October 31 or was reckless as to whether she consented.

The matter is indictable and can only be heard in the High Court and as such the accused was not required to enter a plea before the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

He was remanded to reappear before the Bridgetown magistrate on December 2.