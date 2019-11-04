Deandra wins Teen Talent - Barbados Today

The distinct 28 points margin that separated Richard Stoute Teen Talent winner Deandrea Harris from her nearest rival Daianna Price did not come as a surprise to the crowd at Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre last night.

Harris scored 814 points for her renditions of the songs Yet Still I Rise and Don’t You Remember. The 19-year-old got standing ovations for both performances and was an obvious favourite of the field of 17 contestants.

Harris was so overcome with emotion after the announcement that she could barely get the words out as she gave her the winner’s performance. “Excited. This is one night I was not nervous,” Harris said of her win.

Harris who was a contestant last year, but did not place said her aim going into this year’s competition was to “bring it better than I did last year”.

Price, 17 whose distinctive voice secured her second spot, sang Try It on My Own and I Look to You. She amassed 786 points.

The other top spot in the 43rd staging of the singing competition went to another crowd favourite Tyrique Griffith. He earned 775 points for his two songs Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Words and You Are the Reason.

Kayla Alleyne and Kenyah Joseph placed fourth and fifth, respectively. (LK)