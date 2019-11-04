Fenty's assault charges dismissed - Barbados Today

Assault charges against Rorrey Ronald Fenty, the brother of international superstar Rihanna, have been dismissed.

The 29-year-old entrepreneur, of Westland Heights, St James was accused of unlawfully assaulting Lee-Ann Lingo on January 20, 2018.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charge on his first appearance before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court as well as that of assaulting Andrew Thornton on the same day occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Fenty, who was represented by attorneys-at-law Romain Marshall and Kimberley Moe, had been on $1,000 bail.

However, when his matter was called before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today the complainants informed the court that they were no longer interested in pursuing their cases.

“ . . . Want to dismiss the matter,” Lingo and Thorton said when questioned by police prosecutor Victoria Taitt.

The two also said that they were not forced to make the decision and made it of their own free will.

“You can go,” the magistrate told Fenty after Lingo and Thorton, who were represented by attorney-at-law Ryan Moseley signed the necessary court documents.