Twenty-four wrappings lands man in jail - Barbados Today

His inability to pay a $1,500 forthwith fine today landed a 29-year-old man at Dodds for the next three months.

The sentence was imposed on Reco Ricardo Walkes, of 5th Avenue New Orleans, St Michael after he pleaded guilty to possession, possession with intent to supply, and possession with intent to traffic 20.5 grammes of cannabis on November 2.

“You were here in September and back here again?” Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant asked the convicted man.

However, unlike the previous occasion Walkes was unable to come up with the money by the end of the day’s sitting and as such the alternative of three months in prison kicked in.

According to the facts police were on mobile patrol on Wharton Gap, St Michael when they saw the accused. However, when Walkes looked in the direction of the police he immediately sped up causing lawmen to become suspicious. He was stopped; a search conducted and in his pocket was a transparent bag with 24 greaseproof wrappings and 18 Ziploc bags all containing a vegetable substance suspected to be cannabis.

Asked to give an account he allegedly told police: “My aunt funeral is Monday; I buy the weed to smoke and give the men.”