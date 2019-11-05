Market make-over starts - Barbados Today

Workmen from Williams Industries and Jose Y Jose have started demolishing the remnants of the Fairchild Street market ahead of a “major” state-sponsored redevelopment project.

But vendors plying their trade in substandard conditions nearby have expressed concern about a blaring lack of engagement from authorities about the improvements.

Last Friday morning, vendors found posters attached to their stalls informing them that on Sunday, November 3, tenants and patrons would not be permitted on the site due to the demolition.

While vendors are hopeful the development will result in improvements to their now deplorable and sometimes unsanitary conditions, many are concerned about the deafening silence from those in charge.

“There was no meeting whatsoever; we have only heard bits and pieces, but that is not the way it’s supposed to be done. Up to now we don’t know what the plans are, we haven’t seen the plans,” explained Victor Simmons, a vendor of over 30 years.

Given the vendors’ current unpleasant situation, Simmons said the prospect of a new vending arrangement was extremely exciting.

“The only thing we have out here is running water. We don’t have water borne toilets, so we have to use chemical toilets that are no good for anybody to use. There are no streetlights or lights out here. Everybody has to borrow electricity from someone else,” he said.

“I hope there will be new facilities with washrooms and toilets. I hope that those are in the plans too, but of course we have not seen the plans.”

A brief statement released by the Government Information Service (GIS) indicated that the Urban Development Commission (UDC) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security were carrying out “major upgrades”.

“To facilitate the redevelopment, the metal frame of the old market structure is being removed. As a result, there will be absolutely no parking in the precincts of the Fairchild Street Market,” the statement said.

Owner of Jose T Jose liquid, Anderson Cherry, who was at the site on Tuesday refused to disclose details about his company’s involvement in the project.

While vendors are hoping to be rescued from their current situation, many told Barbados TODAY they would have relished the opportunity to know what developers are planning and share their visions for the area’s redevelopment.

Many said the commercial activity in the area had evolved from the simple sale of fruits and vegetables. Despite its condition, the area is said to be slowly emerging as a hub for the sale of hot food and cold beverages attracting locals and tourists.

A woman who goes by the name ‘M Tobi’ has been working in the market for 33 years and told Barbados TODAY she envisioned the area as similar to the Oistins Bay Garden.

“If they could put us like how Oistins has been set up, give us lights and facilities and everything, it would be very good. It would be a tourist attraction, because many tourists walk the streets of Bridgetown looking for something local and then we sell the beers at 4 for ten and that will attract the tourists,” said Tobi.

She added: “I’m not really looking for an enclosed market. I am looking for a market that is opened and that everybody can come and sit down and hear some nice Caribbean sounds and have a nice cold drink.

The longtime vendor was however skeptical as she recalled government officials coming on numerous occasions, but failing to make meaningful changes.

Like many other vendors she lamented: “All we are seeing is that work is going on and nobody has held meetings with us to tell us anything, so I have nothing much to say.”

Elijah Gaskin a young taxi driver is looking forward to new stalls, a clean environment and parking for the taxi drivers, who often receive parking tickets while attempting to attract customers in the high-traffic area.

“I have had good experiences working around here because it is a busy place. But the filthiness and rats and urine and the smells are disgusting so that is the bad thing about out here,” he said.

“Once it is clean, the tourists will come, because right now when tourists come here, they ‘peep’ and turn around. So if we could transform this into a tourist attraction and a place for the people of Barbados, it should benefit everybody around the area that is hustling.

Sugar Asher, a ‘shoe doctor’ on Fairchild Street is excited about the development and eagerly waiting to see whether it will in fact become a reality.

He however expressed hope more steps would be taken to prevent members of the public and vendors from dumping in the area.

His optimism is tempered because like many others he is uncertain about the project.

“We keep hearing different rumours about what is to happen, so I can only wait and see,” he said.

