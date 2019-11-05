Murder accused to appear in court - Barbados Today

Murder accused to appear in court

Article by
Sandy Deane
Published on
November 5, 2019

 

Murder accused Raheem Travonte Barnett, 23, of Lot 5,  Regency Park, Christ Church is expected to appear at the Oistins Magistrate Court this morning.

Barnett is accused of taking the life of O’Neill Rabbit Chase between August 8 and October 5.

