Murder accused to appear in court - Barbados Today

Murder accused Raheem Travonte Barnett, 23, of Lot 5, Regency Park, Christ Church is expected to appear at the Oistins Magistrate Court this morning.
Barnett is accused of taking the life of O’Neill Rabbit Chase between August 8 and October 5.
