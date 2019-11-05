New approach needed - Barbados Today

The Barbados Community College (BCC) is not sitting idly by as the national debate about its nursing programme rages on.

Principal Annette Alleyne was giving her report at the College’s 46th annual graduation ceremony at the Garfield Sobers Sports Complex on Saturday when she touched on the debate.

In recent times, politicians and even the head of the Barbados Nursing Association Joannah Waterman have had their say on the fact that while students pass the BCC Nursing programme many fail the regional examination for registered nurses which is needed to be accredited to work in CARICOM territories.

Principal Alleyne has given the assurance that the college is actively reviewing the nursing programme offered at BCC.

“In May, on assuming office as principal I was mandated by the board of management to convene a committee of relevant stakeholders to review the nursing programme because of a number of concerns raised with the level of performance at the regional level.

“Barbados has been traditionally known for producing quality nurses and that is still the case. The nurses are eagerly recruited in the international arena. The staff/student ratio has been addressed and there are efforts to acquire greater resources for the department,” the principal said.

The BCC head said along with that review there were also a number of new initiatives the college was looking to pursue. These included the development of the computer laboratory for which there was an “urgent need” for an injection of funds.

“We want an increase in the online delivery of courses. There will be a greater emphasis on plans for the Associate Degree in Energy and a Bachelor’s Degree in Music… There are also plans for a robotics competition the summer of 2020 …”

During the address, Alleyne also said the college was concerned about the way Barbados Scholarships and Exhibitions were awarded. However, she said BCC would try to see what can be done internally to address the matter.

“Two factors have dramatically impacted on the award of scholarships at BCC: the student qualification on entry and the criteria for the award of scholarships and exhibitions. I am certainly not advocating a change in criteria but rather I would pull from the tenets of accelerated schools approach where we promote high expectations for our students.

“There must be a renewal in our way of thinking and a new approach to teaching and learning. Academic performance has been shown to be correlated with access to social and economic resources and the method of delivery at BCC will therefore be adapted to address those who may not have had those social or economic privileges…”

The principal promised that the college would continue to do its part in order to produce “globally competitive” students.

“If our students are to be competitive globally there needs to be more relevant programming along with a good work ethic, discipline, resilience and the pursuit of excellence. How do our students become competitive globally? We raise the standards of expectations,” Alleyne said.

Graduates were awarded Bachelor’s and Associate Degrees as well as Diplomas and Certificates in various disciplines. Among the graduating class were Barbados scholarship winner Shae-Marie Small who studied Electronic & Computer Engineering along with Kya Crichton and Judah Goddard, exhibition winners. Crichton studied Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics and Goddard’s concentration was on Music.

The feature speech was given by Ann Lady Hewitt, while valedictorian Kathyann Holder delivered her speech on behalf of the graduating class.

The ceremony saw 1126 students graduating. This included160 students who received bachelor degrees; 875 earned associate degrees; 29 graduated with diplomas and 106 received certificates.