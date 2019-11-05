Protect our children - Barbados Today

Road safety, especially in the vicinity of schools where children are present before and after classes, should always be a priority.

During the past few weeks, Rotarians have been hard at work replacing faded safety signs and repainting poles at several schools around the island. These signs were originally erected by the Rotary Club of Barbados, with the permission of the Ministry of Transport Works and Maintenance.

The initiative is to make drivers aware. Children are not always careful and may dart into the street without paying attention to the traffic. Drivers, therefore, need to be especially careful around our schools.

Rotary reminds drivers to:

· Slow down and follow all traffic signs and speed limits.

· Avoid parking where this may obstruct visibility and drop off and pick up your children in designated areas.

· Slow and stop by pedestrian crosswalks.

· Be vigilant around school buses and near bus stops.

· Be especially cautious during bad weather.

Rotary encourages everyone to drive with caution and be on the lookout for our children on our roads. (PR)