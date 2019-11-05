Protect our children - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Protect our children

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
November 5, 2019

Road safety, especially in the vicinity of schools where children are present before and after classes, should always be a priority.   

During the past few weeks, Rotarians have been hard at work replacing faded safety signs and repainting poles at several schools around the island. These signs were originally erected by the Rotary Club of Barbados, with the permission of the Ministry of Transport Works and Maintenance.

The initiative is to make drivers aware. Children are not always careful and may dart into the street without paying attention to the traffic. Drivers, therefore, need to be especially careful around our schools.

Rotary reminds drivers to:

·      Slow down and follow all traffic signs and speed limits.

·      Avoid parking where this may obstruct visibility and drop off and pick up your children in designated areas.

·      Slow and stop by pedestrian crosswalks.

·      Be vigilant around school buses and near bus stops.

·      Be especially cautious during bad weather.

Rotary encourages everyone to drive with caution and be on the lookout for our children on our roads. (PR)

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Fenty's assault charges dismissed
November 4, 2019
Alleged rapist remanded
November 5, 2019
Police probe death of American visitor
November 4, 2019
‘Bank buyout’
November 2, 2019
A $129,000 mistake
November 5, 2019
‘Doomed’
November 5, 2019