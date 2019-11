A 28-year-old unemployed man has been remanded for at least the next 28 days.

He is Ramon Akeem Quarless, of Dr Kerr Land, Hindsbury, St Michael who is accused of stealing five gallons of diesel worth $61.60 property of Trident Wines Incorporated on November 4.

Quarless, who pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant, will make his next appearance in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on December 4.