Closing arguments tomorrow - Barbados Today

Two accused closed their case today after hearing the evidence from their last witness in the No. 2 Supreme Court.

John Andre Medford, of Silver Hill and Jamar Ganesh Nervais, of Harper’s Land, Sergeant Village both in Christ Church are accused of entering the St James home of Anthony White with intent to commit theft. It is also alleged that they had a firearm and a knife at the time of the offence on July 14, 2017.

Tomorrow, the two men will make closing submissions before the nine-member jury hearing their case. It is then expected that the presiding judge, Justice Christopher Birch will give the summation before the jury deliberates on Monday.

Today, Leross Burnett took the stand as a witness for the defence.

He revealed that he was at karaoke at JJ’s Bar in Sergeant Village, Christ Church on July 14 when a fight broke out between two women, one of whom he said was his former girlfriend. “At one point in time we were in a relationship.”

The fight, he said, occurred 4 a.m. and he saw Nervais “on Thursday and Friday . . . [and] I saw you [Medford] after four or five morning time you got into a car.”.

The case, in which Senior Crown Counsel Olivia Davis is the prosecutor, continues tomorrow at 9 a.m.