‘Famalay’ frenzy - Barbados Today

The three regional powerhouses, Skinny Fabulous, Bunji Garlin and Machel Montano, took the party fever pitch high as they exploded onto the stage at Bushy Park, St Philip in the latest installment of Bim Tipsy last Saturday night. This would have been the first time that the dynamic trio performed the massive collaborative hit Famalay in Barbados which has claimed road march titles, both regionally and internationally.

The fete anthem whipped the already hyped Bim Tipsy audience into a frenzy as the artistes were welcomed to the stage amidst screams of approval, from the first strings of the song’s introductory refrain “When we roll, we don’t roll alone!”

Each headliner was equally impressive in his individual segment as they effectively commandeered audience members and got them increasingly ‘tipsy’ with their selections. Skinny Fabulous was the first among the trio to grace the stage and could do no wrong. His fiery set was a series of hits which included Watch Ting, When the Lights Go Down and Up and Up. The St Vincent soca star had those present partying Plenty until they were Charge Up. He left them Burn and Happy. He also included a number of Jamaican teasers, among which was the ever-popular Touch Down featuring Nicki Minaj and Vybz Kartel. Upon his exit, there could be little doubt as to why he reigns supreme in his home territory and continues to make his stamp globally.

Bunji brought his own flavour to the stage and in addition to performing some of his well-known tunes, he captured the hearts of the Bajans in the crowd with a patriotic extempo piece which mentioned the nation’s upcoming Independence celebrations, the local delicacy flying fish and even the ever-popular fast food brand Chefette. A catchy Afrobeat-inspired number also made up part of his set.

Machel Montano’s performance brought the high-energy show to a fitting climax. The party hungry crowd lapped up every hit dropped and did not hesitate to follow the Monk’s every command. He was the sole performer who was accompanied by dancers and their soca-fueled gyrations further encouraged those in the audience to follow suit throughout the Trinidadian superstar’s time on stage. He treated with Haunted, Fast Wine, Pop Ah Bottle, Dance and several others from his musical repertoire. Double M brought some diversity to his set as well, adding several smooth reggae selections.

Earlier in the evening the throng present at the St. Philip grounds was entertained by a local contingent which included Mole, Leadpipe and Lil Rick. Daddy landed on stage first, performing a mixture of his more popular hits like Aye, Boomflick, Dey Wid Um and Breathe followed by Leadpipe, who has perfected the art of intertwining comedic antics with his vocal performances to thrill his audiences. The latter’s set on the night included Move, Condense and the very popular Sometime, which the audience sang word-for-word.

The inimitable Lil Rick showed why even after years in the industry he continues to be a staple at soca shows with a highly energetic set laden with favourites from over the years. In announcing his pending 50th birthday this month, the Hypa Dawg went on to deliver a performance that belied his age. The Bim Tipsy soca hungry crowd was treated to a myriad of hits like Hard Wine, Can’t Style Me, Jam Down, Mother Sally and It Ain’t Me.

The emceeing duties on the night were shared by SLAM’s DJ Vayne and Infamous the Voice, who ensured the smooth flow of acts throughout the night. Nikita the ‘Orange-haired songbird’ officially opened the show with an expert rendition of the national anthem. Before the official start, early patrons were entertained by number of popular DJs who set the tone for yet another successfully staged Bim Tipsy event. (STT)