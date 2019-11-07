Tearful accused gets bail - Barbados Today

A 56-year-old man must stay at least 200 yards away from a female complaiant.

The order was handed down on Jeffery Adolphus Odle, of Grazettes Main, Road, St Michael when he reappeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

He is accused of unlawfully entering the premises of Lizina Juman on November 2 after she had forbidden him to do so.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution argued against bail saying that this was the second time the accused was before the court for the same complainant.

However, in a tearful plea Odle informed Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant that his wife had recently passed away and he needed to put things in place.

The prosecution then withdrew its submissions given Odle’s situation but asked that conditions be imposed.

The accused must now also stay away from Juman’s premises as well as her work place.

Odle was granted $1,000 bail which he secured with one surety to reappear before the court on January 13, 2020.