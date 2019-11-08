Checking the ‘B’ word - Barbados Today

The inbox of the National Organization of Women has had a significant amount of work over the last few hours. We have chastising comments, comments beseeching us to see the Caribbean humour in the way we do things, comments pondering whether we are serious and comments asking how Barbados remains in the dark ages while the world progresses.

We live in the days of President Trump and social media. In other words, we live precariously on reality. It is not just enough to protect oneself against fake news. We also sometimes have to worry about the audacity of real news! I will demonstrate what I mean.

Many have been drawing my attention to what seemed to be a legitimate Barbados advertising campaign in England. The ad seems to be sponsored by Virgin Atlantic but I say it is an approved government campaign because I am sure Virgin would have to be guided by authorities on how they represent brand Barbados.

The words of the advertisement read, “We don’t mention the ‘B’ word unless it is followed by ‘arbados’”. I think many of my readers know by now that I am entirely fascinated with the endeavour of language. Even outside of the complaints that had been raised, I sought to follow the play on words around the room as it were. Sometimes in zeal to be politically correct, I concede that we can go too far left – take a joke for more than it was worth.

So I sat, and I pondered the ad. I started to think of all the ‘B’ words that are linked to Barbados – beaches, beauty, our very own Banks beer. I quickly cycled through the positive connotations and all of them failed to fit the profile of what a ‘B’ word could be. I think the exercise also quickly became one in futility because common knowledge of our linguistic environment also hinders the selection of any word except the profanity we refer to as ‘the B word’.

I am completely alarmed that this advertisement made it through proofreading and managerial checks and balances to end up on the streets of England. It smacks of the gender insensitivity that continues to characterise the Barbadian culture. This ‘B’ word has been a branding liberally assigned to any woman in this space, especially one seen as ‘black and strong’ as punishment for her audacity.

Many people believe that we no longer should talk about these things because we now have a female Prime Minister and it is only a matter of time before these things iron themselves out. Unfortunately, the destruction of the system of patriarchal domination that fuels the views about women and which ones can be categorized by which ‘B’ words is not such a simplistic endeavour.

Even when small gains are being made in the general views of individuals, still far too many people are unwilling to check a person who steps outside of the bonds of dignity in their treatment of women and girls. Women themselves fail to stand up in defence of a sister who may be accosted. Indeed, we end up with advertisements at the international level that make embarrassing guffaws. I don’t think it is accidental that it is driven by the entrenched and unchallenged views about women.

Until both women and men are strong enough to stand up and say to problematic individuals that their behaviour is unacceptable, we will not challenge the ingrained culture of patriarchy. Until brand Barbados is scoured and shrouded in gender sensitivity and dignity, we cannot challenge patriarchy. Until our Parliament is gender sensitive in more than word alone, a switch out man for woman alone will not be adequate.

A few weeks ago when we were in a flurry about a cursing that was recorded on social media, I made the point that the colour of the woman involved was not the takeaway. Men in Barbados are still allowed to drop slurs at women in an unchecked and culturally acceptable way. That was the takeaway. There is nothing wrong with the ‘B’ word in Barbados, especially when it is levelled against a perceived ‘out of place’ woman.

That was the takeaway then, and it is the takeaway now and the entire English posse gets to watch the best of beautiful Barbados brilliantly!

Marsha Hinds is the President of the National Organisation of Women.