Hats off! - Barbados Today

Hilton Barbados Resort rewarded and acknowledged the outstanding performances and contribution of over 150 of its long-standing team members at the resort’s awards ceremony and luncheon recently.

The awardees who came from various departments including Engineering, Finance, Food and Beverage, Human Resources, Front Office, Housekeeping, Kitchen, Stewarding, Security, Recreation, Reservations and Sales and Marketing were rewarded for five and ten years of service with the property.

In her address, General Manager Tammy LeBlanc thanked the awardees for their sterling contribution over the years.

She said, “Today’s awards ceremony is a celebration of your commitment and dedication to Hilton and Hilton Barbados Resort. You are truly the fabric of who we are. You make up what Hilton Barbados Resort is and today is all about you.

“The last year has been a very busy one as we focused on making things better and improving all areas that impact you. I met personally with the majority of team members in different forums and it was all about asking questions and listening. We wanted to know what areas needed improving so that we could find solutions to make Hilton Barbados Resort an even greater place to work.”

LeBlanc added that the ultimate goal is to be the best Hilton in the Caribbean:

“When people think about the Caribbean we want them to think of Hilton Barbados Resort. We want to take the hotel to a new level. We want to improve upon all facets of the resort, whether it is in our room service, our guest rooms and suites, outlets, food and beverage operations or our team member areas.”

The GM reminded that 2020 will be a special year for Hilton Barbados as the resort will be celebrating its 15th anniversary since reopening. She continued, “When the hotel opened almost 15 years ago we were very relevant in what we were offering and we continue to maintain our relevancy and improve as the years go on.

“Continuous improvement in all areas so that we remain on the cutting edge of five-star resorts is key. We have the supporting tools. We have a great campaign. We are purchasing equipment and moving ahead with renovation plans. So today, what I ask of each and every one of you is for your continued support as the hotel grows from strength to strength, as only you can make this happen.” (PR)