Ministry responds to fatal stabbing incident at Frederick Smith Secondary - Barbados Today

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training expresses deep sadness at the unfortunate incident that occurred today at the Frederick Smith Secondary School that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old student.

The school was immediately dismissed and counsellors were summoned by the Ministry to counsel any student and staff member who may have witnessed or have been affected by the incident.

Minister Santia Bradshaw, accompanied by Parliamentary Secretary, Dr. Romel Springer; acting Chief Education Officer, Joy Adamson; Deputy Chief Education Officer, Dr. Roderick Rudder, and other ministry officials visited the school compound.

They spoke to the parents of the deceased student and offered their condolences and the Ministry’s support during this difficult time. They also spoke to the principal and staff and later joined them in prayer, led by members of the clergy.

The Minister and senior officials from the Ministry also spent time listening to the staff as they expressed their feelings and concerns.

She spoke to the staff and gave them the assurance that their concerns were of great importance to her and would be addressed as a matter of urgency.

Minister Bradshaw said: “I am deeply saddened by what has transpired here today. I cannot imagine the pain this incident has brought to the families impacted as well as the school population and wider Barbados.

“Two young lives have been tragically changed forever through violence, which should have no place in our schools or country. As a society, we must confront this issue of conflict resolution head on.

“We at the Ministry will do all in our power to assist the school in returning to normalcy.”

The Minister further advised that counsellors will be available for students at the Ministry of Education, Elsie Payne Complex, St. Michael, while staff will report to the Erdiston Teachers’ Training College on Monday, November 11.

The Ministry will inform parents and guardians of the school as to when it will reopen. (METVT/BGIS)