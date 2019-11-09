Flash Flood Warning extended - Barbados Today

The Barbados Meteorological Services has extended the Flash Flood Warning currently in effect for the island.

Latest satellite and radar imagery suggest that clouds and showers associated with the tail-end of a tropical wave and an upper-level trough will continue to generate pockets of moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorms and occasional gusty winds over Barbados for at least another 6 to 12 hours.

The Flash Flood Warning has been extended until 6 am on Sunday.

Residents in Flood-prone areas should remain on the alert and take the necessary precautions.

A Flash Flood Warning means in this case that flooding due to heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6 hours) is already occurring within the Warning area.

This warning may be up-dated if conditions warrant.