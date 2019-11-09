Flash Flood Watch in effect - Barbados Today

The Barbados Meteorological Services has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the island, effective 9 a.m on Saturday.

A Flash Flood Watch means that flooding due to heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than six hours) could result in flooding within the Watch area.

A westward-moving tropical wave has been generating pockets of moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorms and occasional gusty winds over some sections of Barbados during the last several hours.

Rainfall accumulations of 25 to 50mm (1 to 2inches) have been recorded and further accumulations of 50 to 75mm (2 to 3 inches) are possible over the watch area within the next few hours.

This could result in flash flooding in flood-prone areas.

The Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect until 5 p.m.

Residents in Flash Flood-prone areas should be on the alert and take the necessary precautions. This Watch may be up-graded to a Warning if conditions warrant.