Flood Watch upgraded to Flash Flood Warning - Barbados Today

The Barbados Meteorological Services has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Barbados effective at 10:30 a.m.

A Flash Flood Warning means in this case that flooding due to heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6 hours) is already occurring within the Warning area.

The combination of a westward-moving tropical wave and an upper-level trough has been generating pockets of moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorms and occasional gusty winds over some sections of Barbados during the last several hours.

Rainfall accumulations of 75 to 100mm (1 to 2inches) have been observed over some northern sections of the island and further accumulations of similar amounts are possible over the warning area within the next few hours.

This could result in further flash flooding in other areas. The Flash Flood Warning is now in effect for Barbados until 5 p.m today.

Residents in Flood-prone areas should remain on the alert and take the necessary precautions.