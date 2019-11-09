Sobers admits to assault charge - Barbados Today

While standing in line at a supermarket a 40-year-old man saw a five-year-old girl and rubbed her on the head saying, “sweet girl you good?”

That action not only landed Timothy Paul Sobers, of 2nd Avenue Sealy Land, Bank Hall, St Michael before the law but on remand at Dodds awaiting sentence.

Station Sergeant Cameron Gibbons said the child was at Popular Discounts located in Spry Street on November 7 with her mother when the incident took place.

The mother asked Sobers if he knew her daughter to which he responded “no”. The matter was reported to police and he was charged with assault and pleaded guilty before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant.

Sobers, who is known to the courts will return before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on December 6 for sentencing.