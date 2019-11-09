Stay indoors, DEM Director warns as flood waters rise - Barbados Today

The Director of the Department of Emergency Management, Kerry Hinds, is warning residents in St Lucy to stay indoors as a tropical wave affects the island.

“The area which seems to be most impacted by the rain thus far is in the northern area of the country – St Lucy to be exact,” Hinds said.

She added that there are a number of roads are impassable.

“Some of the water is raging across the roads,” Hinds said.

“I am just asking residents to stay indoors, please do not attempt to traverse the water.”

Hinds said that in going around she has seen cars that were stalled.

She said residents who need to contact the emergency services can call the Royal Barbados Police Force Hotline, the Fire Service, the DEM Director at 234-4835 or the District Chair for the St Lucy Emergency Organization at 439-8169.