Today's weather - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Today’s weather

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
November 9, 2019

Synopsis: A Tropical wave is affecting the island.

Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with some scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms.

Wind: E – ESE at 15 to 35 km/h.

Seas: Moderate in open water with swells from 2.0m to 2.5m. A small craft advisory is in effect for above normal sea swells.

Tonight

Synopsis: Unstable conditions are affecting the island.

Forecast: Generally cloudy with some showers, periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms.

Wind: E – ESE at 15 to 35 km/h.

Seas: Moderate in open water with swells from 2.0m to 2.5m. A small craft advisory is in effect for above normal sea swells.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Student dies after stabbing at school
November 8, 2019
Teen trauma
November 9, 2019
Sobers admits to assault charge
November 9, 2019
Evangelical wrath
November 8, 2019
Family feud
November 6, 2019
Cockroach video causes stir
November 8, 2019