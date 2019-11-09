Today's weather - Barbados Today

Synopsis: A Tropical wave is affecting the island.

Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with some scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms.

Wind: E – ESE at 15 to 35 km/h.

Seas: Moderate in open water with swells from 2.0m to 2.5m. A small craft advisory is in effect for above normal sea swells.

Tonight

Synopsis: Unstable conditions are affecting the island.

Forecast: Generally cloudy with some showers, periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms.

Wind: E – ESE at 15 to 35 km/h.

Seas: Moderate in open water with swells from 2.0m to 2.5m. A small craft advisory is in effect for above normal sea swells.