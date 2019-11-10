Dozens pay homage to fallen soldiers - Barbados Today

Barbadians turned out in their numbers to honour the sacrifices of those who lost their lives in the pursuit of a more peaceful world.

From well before 8 o’clock on Sunday morning, dozens of locals and tourists joined the country’s top military and paramilitary groups at Heroes’ Square, Bridgetown to pay homage to those who served in World Wars I and II.

Bystanders holding small Barbados flags gathered to catch a glimpse of the uniformed groups in all their glory.

As is customary, numerous dignitaries including Prime Minister, Mia Mottley and Governor General, Dame Sandra Mason laid wreaths at the cenotaph.



Among the attendees were Leader of the Opposition, Bishop Joseph Atherley, other members of parliament and Cabinet and a number of ambassadors.

Military detachments engaged in a March past just after 9 am before dispersing at the Central Police Station. (KS)