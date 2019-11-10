Today's weather - Barbados Today
Today's weather - by Barbados Today November 10, 2019

Synopsis: The Flash Flood Warning has been extended until mid-day today. A surface to low level trough is affecting the island.

Forecast: Generally cloudy to overcast and breezy with occasional moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms with a gradual improvement around midday.

Wind: E to ENE at 20 to 40 km/h with higher gusts near showers.

Seas: Moderate in open water with swells from 2 to 2.5m. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tonight

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

Forecast: Fair to occasionally cloudy and breezy with a few scattered showers.

Wind: E to ENE at 20 to 40 km/h.

Seas: Moderate in open water with swells from 2 to 2.5m. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

