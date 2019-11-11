Francis accused of robbing sibling - Barbados Today

An allegation that he stole from his brother has landed a repeat offender on remand at Dodds.

Kirk Douglas Francis, of no fixed placed of abode, is accused of entering the home of Corey Francis as a trespasser between August 11 and 20 and stealing three colognes; a pair of spectacles; a cellular phone and four bottles of wine totaling $4,590.

The 31-year-old pleaded not guilty to the offence when he appeared before Magistrate Kim Butcher in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

When it came time for bail prosecutor Kenmore Phillips objected based on Francis’ antecedents “numerous of them for similar offences”, the nature and seriousness of the offence was well as fears that he would re-offend if granted bail at this time.

The police constable also stated that a warrant was out for the accused in the

Traffic Court in connection with another matter.

Accused Francis challenged the prosecution on the warrant telling him to “back it up”. However, further information was not forthcoming despite attempts by the prosecution.

The magistrate then remanded the accused.

“They does unfair me!” Francis stated before he was sent to HMP Dodds until December 9.