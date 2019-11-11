Francis accused of robbing sibling - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!
Kirk Douglas Francis (FP)

Francis accused of robbing sibling - by Barbados Today November 11, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 11, 2019

An allegation that he stole from his brother has landed a repeat offender on remand at Dodds.

Kirk Douglas Francis, of no fixed placed of abode, is accused of entering the home of Corey Francis as a trespasser between August 11 and 20 and stealing three colognes; a pair of spectacles; a cellular phone and four bottles of wine totaling $4,590.

The 31-year-old pleaded not guilty to the offence when he appeared before Magistrate Kim Butcher in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

When it came time for bail prosecutor Kenmore Phillips objected based on Francis’ antecedents “numerous of them for similar offences”, the nature and seriousness of the offence was well as fears that he would re-offend if granted bail at this time.

The police constable also stated that a warrant was out for the accused in the
Traffic Court in connection with another matter.

Accused Francis challenged the prosecution on the warrant telling him to “back it up”. However, further information was not forthcoming despite attempts by the prosecution.

The magistrate then remanded the accused.

“They does unfair me!” Francis stated before he was sent to HMP Dodds until December 9.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share16
16 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Santia Bradshaw

Teachers, counsellors ‘overwhelmed by issues’

Teachers and counsellors, overwhelmed by a growing school security crisis, have demanded resources to help them cope with the...

Rains ‘wipe out Spring Hall Land Lease farmers’

Farmers have declared a disaster at the Spring Hall Land Lease Project in St Lucy, as crops lie under water in a weekend of...

Economist Jeremy Stephen

Million by migration ‘economic boom’, says Stephen

One million Barbadians could be the boost the economy really needs, respected economist Jeremy Stephen has suggested, as he...

Temario Holder was stabbed to death.

‘Zero tolerance’ of violence – principals

It’s now ‘zero tolerance’ for violence, the nation’s high school principals have declared, expressing solidarity with...

24-hour polyclinic ‘easing QEH A&E’

The 24-hour polyclinic service at the Sir Winston Scott Polyclinic has eased the burden on the Accident and Emergency (A...

Anthony Alleyne

‘Redouble efforts to look after children’, – principal

In the wake of last Friday’s stabbing death of 16-year-old Frederick Smith Secondary School student Temario Holder, a high...

Ronald Harford

Tax cut sends Republic profits ‘up a quarter’

The steep fall in the corporate tax rate has boosted profits for Republic Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL) by about a fifth,...

Peter Phillips

Mop-up on

The parish of St Lucy will be the focus of continuous flood mitigation efforts following the impact of this weekend’s...

Barbadian society in denial, says doctor

Unless there is a recalibration of society’s moral compass, clearly identifying the polar opposites of right and wrong,...

16 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share16