Research on ageing critical . . . BARP Trust awards two postgraduate scholarships - Barbados Today

Two Barbadians are currently pursuing postgraduate studies at the Cave Hill Campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI) with assistance from the BARP Charitable Trust.

The trust offers an annual scholarship valued at BDS$10,000 to Barbadian students at the Cave Hill Campus who are pursuing full-time postgraduate studies related to ageing.

Jamie Hinds is the recipient of the 2019 scholarship. She is pursuing an MPhil degree in Public Health and the objective of her research is to determine common sociological issues related to the elderly and diabetes self-management. Hinds earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Ecology with a concentration in Nutrition and Dietetics from the UWI St Augustine Campus in 2007.

This year, Wasim Worrell was also awarded a scholarship of BDS$10,000 to complete doctoral studies. He previously received the BARP scholarship award in 2017/18 to pursue a Masters’ degree in Sociology, but based on his progress, approval was granted to upgrade to the Ph.D. programme. Worrell – a nurse by profession – earned a Masters’ degree in Health and Social Policy at City University London. His doctoral research area is how culture impacts on males’ decision to practise nursing, and the stigma associated with it.

Chairman of the Trust, Justice Elneth Kentish, says, “We are delighted to be able to award these scholarships this year to two very worthy candidates. With projections that by 2050 between 25 and 33 per cent of the Barbados population will be aged 65 and over, it is imperative that we support research in studies relating to the elderly so that appropriate policies can be implemented.”

She pointed out that it is an area which should be of particular interest to businesses in Barbados, since an aging population offers economic opportunities. She added that the benefits of the “longevity economy” are well recognised in more developed countries.

Justice Kentish urged corporate entities and individuals to support the work of the trust by making financial donations that would enable it to provide more scholarships, noting that such donations are tax deductible. (PR)