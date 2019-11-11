West Indies beat Afghanistan to sweep ODI series 3-0 - Barbados Today
West Indies beat Afghanistan to sweep ODI series 3-0
November 11, 2019

November 11, 2019

SOURCE : (AFP) — Opener Shai Hope struck an unbeaten century as West Indies beat Afghanistan by five wickets in the third one-day international in Lucknow, India to complete a 3-0 sweep on Monday.

Hope made 109 and built crucial partnerships including an unbeaten 71-run stand with Roston Chase, 42 not out, to anchor West Indies’ chase of 250 with eight balls to spare.

Paceman Keemo Paul returned figures of 3-44 in Afghanistan’s 249 for seven to play a key part in the win.

The two teams will now play three Twenty20 internationals starting November 14 in Lucknow. (AFP) 

(All photos – windiescricket)

