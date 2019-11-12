24-hour polyclinic ‘easing QEH A&E’ - Barbados Today

The 24-hour polyclinic service at the Sir Winston Scott Polyclinic has eased the burden on the Accident and Emergency (A & E) Department at the nearby Queen Elizabeth Hospital, according to A&E head Dr. Joanne Bradford.

“We are having our less urgent patients managed at the 24-hour polyclinic, so when they present to the Accident and Emergency Department, we are sending them over to the Winston Scott Polyclinic and this has helped reduce our workload,” she said.

Dr Bradford was speaking just after the department received a donation of equipment from Sol Barbados Limited, which that company raised following its 100K promotion in 2018.

Karoline Smith, Retail Format and Promotions Manager for Sol, explained how the effort worked: “Any customer purchasing gas or diesel from a Sol station, Sol made a contribution to the fund.

“Instead of just donating the funds, however, we would speak to the potential donor to find out their needs and purchase whatever they required.”

She added that it was the first time the initiative had been tried in Barbados and the response was overwhelming from the company’s staff.

Her colleague, Retail Sales Executive Denise Mendes, added: “All of us from time to time may have to face a situation where our families may have to visit the QEH, so choosing the hospital was a ‘no-brainer’.

“It is important that our primary health care institution has the best equipment, and that it is working and working seamlessly, to make sure whoever goes to the hospital has the best care.”

The equipment includes a cardiac monitor and patient tracking software.

Dr. Bradford said: “We already have this equipment, and as soon as we fully train our staff on how to operate it, we will be ready to use it.

“We have had the patient tracking software for some time now, and staff has already undergone training, so we are just looking for the hardware now to put it into operation in the near future.”