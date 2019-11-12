Men freed of burglary charge - Barbados Today
Jamar Ganesh Nervais (right) and John Andre Medford leaving the Supreme Court complex this afternoon after being acquitted of aggravated burglary.

Men freed of burglary charge - by Barbados Today November 12, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 12, 2019

“I feel good. Justice has been served!”

Those were the words of two former accused as they hurriedly left the Supreme Court complex located at Whitepark Road, St Michael this afternoon after being acquitted of a joint aggravated burglary charge.

John Andre Medford, of Silver Hill and Jamar Ganesh Nervais of Harper’s Land, Sargeant Village both in Christ Church were on trial before a nine-member jury accused of entering the home on Anthony White with intent to commit theft. It was also alleged that they had a firearm and a knife at the time of the offence on July 14, 2017.

However, an all-female jury today returned a not guilty majority verdict – seven to two – on the charge.

The verdict in the No. 3 Supreme Court before Justice Christopher Birch followed nearly two hours of deliberations and after the jury had failed to reach a unanimous decision.

When the jury returned to the court for the second time, the two men appeared visibly uneasy. That quickly changed as both released a deep breath when the verdict was declared.

After Justice Birch told them they were free to go the two quickly exited the court with Nervais out front and Medford following closely behind.

Senior Crown Counsel Olivia Davis prosecuted the case.

