Always on the go . . . Newest centenarian a happy busybody - Barbados Today

Always on the go . . . Newest centenarian a happy busybody - by Barbados Today November 13, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 13, 2019

Barbados’ newest centenarian is Clarence Linton Murrell, a World War II veteran.

Murrell marked his milestone in fine style at the Zen Restaurant, Crane Resort, St Philip, today, in the presence of family, friends and a special visit from Governor General Dame Sandra Mason.

The last of Murrell’s four daughters, Ruth Lyn Small, said her father who served in the Royal Air Force, lived a full life.

Small said her father had all of his mental faculties intact until age 97 when relatives noticed that his sharpness was fading.

She said he attended the Methodist Church for many years and only stopped going a few years ago.

“He loved travelling. In fact, the last time he travelled was [in] 2013 with the family. He went to Florida; he was at Sea World with us up and down. We had a wheelchair for him and he was quite happy with that. He always liked to be on the go. He was never one to be sitting down or staying stationary,” Small said.

Small recalled that her dad’s style of raising his daughters included looking out for their best interest and drawing the line for them when he needed to.

“We could have our friends over and we could entertain and so on. He was not one that really liked us to go to the beach alone.

“If we wanted to go to the beach, he would say ‘you know, the sea don’t have any back door’. But he would be there to accompany us. He allowed us to do things that he thought was safe for us,” she said.

For 43 years Murrell was married to Barbara Murrell who is deceased. He spent many years in Parish Land, St George where he was raised, but now lives in St Philip with one of his daughters.

From left, Ouida Murrell, daughter of Barbados’ newest centenarian Clarence Murrell’s, assists him with drinking his glass of champagne as Governor General Dame Sandra Mason looks on.

The former Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW) employee has three grandchildren and three great-grands.

The Governor General thanked the centenarian for his contribution to society. (AH)

