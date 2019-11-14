Tech the main event . . . St Leonard’s Boys explore industry careers - Barbados Today

The students of St Leonard’s Boys’ School got the opportunity to get a sneak peek into local and traditional careers and discover what they entail when the institution held its annual Career Day showcase.

Head of the Business Studies Department Marilyn Chandler-Gibson who organized the event said it coincided with the school’s annual Business Week celebrations now in its 10th year.

“What we do on Career Day, which is a Wednesday, is that we have a group of personnel from different businesses come in. They do a presentation to the students and tell them about their organisations,” Chandler-Gibson.

The department head said the theme for this year’s Business Week was Technology, Business-Are We Ready? She said professionals who spoke to the students informed them about the importance of using technology to improve the way business is done in Barbados.

“This is to enhance the knowledge of our students in terms of what is available out there. But not what is available out there in terms of having to go and work for somebody. We have two entrepreneurs here today; one does soap making. It shows that you don’t have to work for somebody; you can be viable coming up with your own business and being an entrepreneur. We show the students what in the global society is available for them when they go out there,” Chandler-Gibson said.

The students visited all the professions that were showcased. However, the members of the Barbados Fire Service and their equipment fascinated many of the young men. Several of them even indicated that they were interested in becoming firemen.

“They like especially the Digicel area because Digicel doesn’t only talk about the services they offer, but they show them the technology. And you would know that technology is the way that we are going anyhow. If you are not into technology, you are going to be left behind. A lot of the boys don’t like a lot of the writing, I must say. But when it comes to being hands on and doing things with their hands, they are into that,” she added. (AH)