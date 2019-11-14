Tech the main event . . . St Leonard’s Boys explore industry careers - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Tech the main event . . . St Leonard’s Boys explore industry careers - by Barbados Today November 14, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 14, 2019

The students of St Leonard’s Boys’ School got the opportunity to get a sneak peek into local and traditional careers and discover what they entail when the institution held its annual Career Day showcase.

Head of the Business Studies Department Marilyn Chandler-Gibson who organized the event said it coincided with the school’s annual Business Week celebrations now in its 10th year.

“What we do on Career Day, which is a Wednesday, is that we have a group of personnel from different businesses come in. They do a presentation to the students and tell them about their organisations,” Chandler-Gibson.

The department head said the theme for this year’s Business Week was Technology, Business-Are We Ready? She said professionals who spoke to the students informed them about the importance of using technology to improve the way business is done in Barbados.

 

Kimberly Jeffers (centre) from Hand Made By Kae speaking to students about one of the soap products made by her company.

“This is to enhance the knowledge of our students in terms of what is available out there. But not what is available out there in terms of having to go and work for somebody. We have two entrepreneurs here today; one does soap making. It shows that you don’t have to work for somebody; you can be viable coming up with your own business and being an entrepreneur. We show the students what in the global society is available for them when they go out there,” Chandler-Gibson said.

The students visited all the professions that were showcased. However, the members of the Barbados Fire Service and their equipment fascinated many of the young men. Several of them even indicated that they were interested in becoming firemen.

“They like especially the Digicel area because Digicel doesn’t only talk about the services they offer, but they show them the technology. And you would know that technology is the way that we are going anyhow. If you are not into technology, you are going to be left behind. A lot of the boys don’t like a lot of the writing, I must say. But when it comes to being hands on and doing things with their hands, they are into that,” she added. (AH)

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

A trying time . . . Diabetes – what about children?

Based on frequent public statements about diabetes being the leader of non-communicable diseases gripping a large proportion...

Kudos to the team – Sandals GM . . . Sandals Barbados’ Red Lane Spa wins award for Best Resort Spa on island

The RED Lane® Spa at Sandals Barbados has again been recognized and honoured at the World Spa Awards, copping the title of...

Republic Bank clears the air . . . RFHL profits up despite US$28.71M charge to income due to reduced Barbados corporate tax rate

It has come to our attention that, as it relates to the impact of the reduction in the Barbados Corporate Tax rate, the...

Early diagnosis is key . . . One in five Barbadians presenting with diabetes

As the world commemorated World Diabetes Day, statistics from Barbados are becoming more alarming, and more Barbadians are...

Bursary boost

The Errol & Nita Barrow Educational Trust is on a fundraising drive to boost the scholarship programme ahead of the...

Diet, exercise, sleep . . . Living well with diabetes

Lifestyle choices, including diet, the level of activity that a person’s body is subjected to, and the mental state all...

Have confidence and fear not . . . SJPI graduates told to embrace the future

“If you have no confidence in yourself, you are twice defeated in the race of life.” After having received the highest...

New Benefits . . . KPMG employees get enhanced maternity and paternity leave

Two more months maternity leave for moms and 17 more days paternity leave for dads. That’s what KPMG in Barbados and the...

Always on the go . . . Newest centenarian a happy busybody

Barbados’ newest centenarian is Clarence Linton Murrell, a World War II veteran. Murrell marked his milestone in fine style...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share