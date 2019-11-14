Unwanted advances - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Unwanted advances - by Barbados Today November 14, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 14, 2019

Richard Eric Fields took his infatuation for a woman too far earlier this week and for that he will spend six months in prison.

The 2nd Avenue Lennox, Goodland, St Michael resident and the complainant – Althea Gibson – have known each other for sometime. He is in the habit of going to her residence and telling her he liked her and that she looked good.

However, Gibson has on numerous occasions told Fields that she does not appreciate the compliments from him and for him to desist but he continued.

On November 11, things came to the head as Gibson was leaving home to go to the gym.

According to prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Waithe, Fields approached her and tried holding up her shirt. She was able to fend him off and free herself but not before hearing Fields say ‘I now feel good’.

The matter was reported to police and Fields was later arrested.

“This has been going on for a long time. This got me on the boundary. I told him to back off. [That day] he caught me off guard. I am uncomfortable and afraid. I can’t continue like this,” Gibson told Magistrate Kim Butcher as she explained what had been going on.

Fields, who is known to the court and had been sitting quietly through the proceedings after pleading guilty, issued an apology.

“I just want to apologise to Ms Gibson. I am sorry for what I did Ms Gibson. It won’t happen again,” Fields stated.

Just then Sergeant Waithe revealed that a warrant of arrest had been issued for Fields as he had failed to appear in the District ‘A’ Traffic Court since July in connection with an indictable offence.

He will now have to appear in that court to answer the outstanding warrant and non-appearance on a date which was not disclosed in the District ‘A’ Court today.

In the meantime, he will spend six months in prison for assaulting Gibson last Monday.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share2
2 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Poor people suffering

Opposition Senator Caswell Franklyn has accused Government of neglecting what he describes as the many “casualties” of...

Debt deal ‘will save billions’

Barbados is expected to save over $2 billion a year over the next four years with its new debt restructuring programme for...

Crystal Drakes

Debt restructuring ‘must be coupled with economic growth’

An Opposition senator has suggested Government address economic growth in order to reap higher gains from debt restructuring...

BWU gives CBC tongue-lashing

The Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) has been chided in the Senate by the union boss representing its workers for not...

Minister in the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Investment Marsha Caddle.

Govt $300m payout ‘for growth’

Government has paid out close to $300 million in debt for the financial year so far, stimulating much-needed economic...

Call in the soldiers, says parent

A concerned parent is expressing serious reservations about the safety of her daughter and niece who are both students of the...

Kirk Humphrey

Minister blasts blacklisting agencies

A minister has taken to task foreign agencies that blacklist and impose sanctions on Barbados and other Caribbean countries....

Faith Marshall-Harris

‘Enlist more social workers, psychologists’

Dozens of qualified but out-of-work social workers and psychologists must be called into action to tackle child violence,...

Ryan Straughn

African drum . . . Barbados to establish diplomatic missions in Ghana, Kenya

After more than half a century as an independent nation, Barbados is moving to establish permanent diplomatic missions for...

2 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share2